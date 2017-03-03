Texas Independence Day miracle: Southwest hands out free Whataburger

AUSTIN - For a group of lucky Southwest Airlines passengers who arrived in Texas on Texas Independence Day, we think it's safe to say that they learned what makes this state so great.
It all started when a genius named Charlie tweeted at Southwest Airlines Thursday morning, saying, "On #TexasIndependenceDay, @SouthwestAir should provide @Whataburger on all their flights. #MillionDollarIdea #MarketingInBed #StillThinkSo".
On #TexasIndependenceDay @SouthwestAir should provide @Whataburger on all their flights. #MillionDollarIdea #MarketingInBed #StillThinkSo— Charlie (@lwaysBeHappy) March 2, 2017
When the plane landed and the passengers gathered their things to walk out of the plane's door, a table stacked with boxes greeted them. Etched on the outside of those boxes was the most beautiful word in the English language: Whataburger. Inside those boxes? Pure heaven.
When you team up with @Whataburger to create a #TexasIndependenceDay miracle! pic.twitter.com/U5sInQQTdp— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 3, 2017
Talk about a Texas Independence Day miracle!
