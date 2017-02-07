Texas Senate passes legislation to end sanctuary cities

Texas Capitol (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Texas senate passed a bill aimed at ending sanctuary cities and counties across the state Tuesday.

Senate Bill 4 prohibits local entities from implementing policies that undermine or interfere with the enforcement of state and federal immigration laws. It was passed by 20-11 on a straight party line vote the state senate.

The bill would punish local governments and law enforcement officials who choose not to cooperate with federal authorities in immigration matters. Under it's legislation, state grant money can be denied to counties where police refuse federal requests to surrender immigrations already in custody for possible deportation.

The bill was introduced by republican Senator Charles Perry in response to local officials refusing to cooperate with federal law enforcement agencies when dealing with criminal illegal aliens.

The bill now goes to a third reading with a final passage Wednesday morning. From there it must clear the state House.

