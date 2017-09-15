KCEN
Texas student accused of urinating in teacher's cup charged

September 15, 2017

MOODY - MOODY, Texas (AP) - A charge has been filed against a Central Texas student on allegations he urinated in a teacher's drinking cup in April.
 
The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that McLennan County juvenile prosecutors this week filed a harassment of a public servant charge against the Moody High School student.
 
A hearing has been set for Oct. 2 in state district court. His attorney, Chadrick Henderson, says his client says he's not guilty.
 
Moody police investigated the April incident and he was detained for two weeks in a juvenile justice center before being released in May.
 
Moody Independent School District Superintendent Gary Martel said the boy, who remains a Moody student, was disciplined by the district in accordance with the student code of conduct.

