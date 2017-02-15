KCEN
Close

Bear For Leadership Reform Meeting

Live report for Texas Today.

KCEN 7:40 AM. CST February 15, 2017

The Bear For Leadership Reform are holding a public meeting tonight.

Heidi Alagha reporters live for Texas Today. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories