KCEN
Close

Birthdays for March 16th

Birthdays March 16th

Lisa Hutson, KCEN 8:00 AM. CDT March 16, 2017

 
MASON MACKIE - 11 YEARS OLD - TEMPLE 
 
COLIN HIGHLEY - 5 YEARS OLD
 
BARRON - 47 YEARS OLD - KILLEEN  
 
JERRY LEWIS - 91 YEARS OLD - COMEDIAN

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories