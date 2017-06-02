Close Birthdays June 2nd Local Birthdays KCEN 7:32 AM. CDT June 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Celebrating birthdays on Texas Today. © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 7-Eleven Robbery suspect Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' Man dies after violent attack in Killeen More Stories Health alert: Pool parasites on the rise Jun. 2, 2017, 12:40 a.m. Titanic museum celebrates 20th anniversary of iconic… Jun. 2, 2017, 4:56 a.m. Gov. Abbott signs bill to eliminate straight-ticket… Jun. 1, 2017, 6:59 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs