Close Birthdays May 31st local birthdays KCEN 7:30 AM. CDT May 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Celebrating our viewers birthdays on TV! © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 7-Eleven Robbery suspect Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' Man dies after violent attack in Killeen More Stories 19-year-old shot, suspects unknown May 31, 2017, 3:27 a.m. Amazon hiring for 2,500 jobs at new Houston center May 31, 2017, 9:30 a.m. 9 plants that bug bugs — including mosquitoes May 31, 2017, 6:52 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs