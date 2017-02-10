KCEN
Bond Has Been Set At $4 Billion For Killeen Man

Live report for Texas Today.

KCEN 7:37 AM. CST February 10, 2017

Newly elected Justice of the Peace, Claudia Brown, has set a $4 billion bond for Antonio Willis.

Willis turned himself in for the murder of Donte Samuels. 

Heidi Alagha reports for Texas Today. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


