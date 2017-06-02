KCEN
Close

Director's Chair June 2nd

New movies out in theaters

KCEN 8:00 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

Check out this week's new movie releases from our very own, Shawn Hobbes, with the Director's Chair

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories