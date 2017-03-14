KCEN
Close

Director's Chair - The latest in home movies March 14th

March 14th Director's Chair

Lisa Hutson, KCEN 8:19 AM. CDT March 14, 2017

Director's Chair - The latest in home movies March 14th

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories