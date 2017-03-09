Fire Street Pizza Expanding To A Restaurant

TEMPLE- The owners of the Fire Street Pizza food truck, Jason and Alis Brumbalow, are getting ready to open the doors to their new location in Belton. For over 20 years, they have been planning to open their own restaurant, but due to other commitments like starting a family, they had to put the idea on hold.

They opened their food truck two years ago and are now ready to expand their business. The community has been supportive over the years and have asked Jason and Alis to open a location 7 days a week. They have even helped the couple with the funding. Jason launched an online fundraiser to help raise the final sum of money they need to make a restaurant possible.

Look for Fire Street Pizza in Belton in July.

© 2017 KCEN-TV