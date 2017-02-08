Close Hear Amber and Darren's Love Story Love Story #3 KCEN 8:14 AM. CST February 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Here is the third love story of the week! (© 2017 KCEN) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Fort Hood special agent's body found behind building on base Feb. 7, 2017, 4:53 p.m. Firefighters respond to fully involved fire at… Feb. 7, 2017, 2:47 p.m. Former Baylor Regents call for transparency,… Feb. 7, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs