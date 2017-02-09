KCEN
Close

Meet Arthur and Josie!

Love story #4

KCEN 8:18 AM. CST February 09, 2017

Hear Arthur and Josie's love story that started when they were 10 years old!

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories