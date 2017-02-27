KCEN
Close

Meet Jamie Kennedy!

Meet the newest member of Texas Today.

KCEN 9:05 AM. CST February 27, 2017

Meet Texas Today's newest member! He joins the team from Australia. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories