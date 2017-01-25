Close Perfect Pet January 25th Meet Zack! KCEN 7:35 AM. CST January 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Meet Zack. (© 2017 KCEN) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Texas failing in its efforts to reduce tobacco use… Jan 25, 2017, 5:41 a.m. After 27 years of service Waco Detective Siems is… Jan 25, 2017, 6:07 a.m. Police searching for four people suspected in… Jan 25, 2017, 1:01 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs