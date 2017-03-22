KCEN
Perfect Pet March 22nd

Meet this weeks perfect pet!

March 22, 2017

Meet this weeks Perfect Pet, Atticus. 

He's a 6-year-old Blue Heeler and weighs 43 pounds. 

He is great with cats and other animals and is crate trained. 

