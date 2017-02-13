Close Smart Money February 13th Getting your taxes done. KCEN 7:27 AM. CST February 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Getting your taxes done. (© 2017 KCEN) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Dead soldier's family claims 'incompetence' at Fort Hood Feb 13, 2017, 1:06 a.m. Grammys 2017: The complete list of winners Feb 12, 2017, 7:00 p.m. Killeen police investigate possible kidnapping of toddler Feb 12, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs