KCEN
Close

What's Trending August 22nd 5 a.m.

Eye damage from Eclipse, Eclipse baby, and Eclipse wedding.

KCEN 7:08 AM. CDT August 22, 2017

Eye damage, Eclipse baby, and Eclipse weddings! 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories