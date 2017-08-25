KCEN
Close

What's Trending August 25th 5 a.m.

James Comey job and Malia Obama off to college.

KCEN 8:37 AM. CDT August 25, 2017

James Comey job and Malia Obama off to college. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories