Close What's Trending Feb. 10th 5 a.m. McDonald's Crab Sandwich, KFC Chicken Box, and Fried Chicken Pizza. KCEN 7:38 AM. CST February 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Crab Sandwich at McDonalds, KFC Chicken Box, and KFC Chizza! (© 2017 KCEN) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories School Bus Involved in Morning Accident Feb 10, 2017, 9:19 a.m. Senate confirms Tom Price as new health secretary Feb 10, 2017, 6:40 a.m. Report: Former Baylor Pres. Ken Starr on shortlist… Feb. 9, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs