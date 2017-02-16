KCEN
Close

What's Trending Feb. 16th 5 a.m.

Spider Kills Snake, 7-Year-Old Receives Letter From Google CEO, and Magical Photo Shoot For 3-year-old.

KCEN 9:21 AM. CST February 16, 2017

Spider Kills Snake, 7-Year-Old Receives Letter From Google CEO, and Magical Photo Shoot For 3-year-old. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories