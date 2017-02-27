KCEN
Close

What's Trending Feb. 27th 5 a.m.

Oscars Mishap, Nap for Chrissy Teigen, and Ryan Gosling Surprise.

KCEN 9:04 AM. CST February 27, 2017

Oscars Mishap, Nap for Chrissy Teigen, and Ryan Gosling Surprise. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories