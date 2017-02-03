KCEN
Close

What's Trending Feb. 3rd 6 a.m.

Snakes in a home, Cash Me Outside, and Justin Bieber Super Bowl Commercial.

KCEN 8:32 AM. CST February 03, 2017

Snakes in a home, Cash Me Outside, and Justin Bieber Super Bowl Commercial. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories