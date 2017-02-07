KCEN
Close

What's Trending Feb. 7th 5 a.m.

Girl Writes Letter to Vet and Harambe Chip

KCEN 8:03 AM. CST February 07, 2017

Girl writes a letter to her vet and Hot Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for $99,000. 

 

(© 2017 NWCN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories