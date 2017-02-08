KCEN
Close

What's Trending Feb. 8th 6 a.m.

Green puppy, Triple Threat, and Selena's Husband Watches movie.

KCEN 8:18 AM. CST February 08, 2017

Green puppy, Triple Threat, and Selena's Husband Watches movie. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories