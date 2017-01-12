KCEN
Close

What's Trending Jan. 12th 5 a.m.

Dog Excited About Dinner Time, Brothers Break World Record, and Snowboarder Pulls Off Cool Trick.

KCEN 6:42 AM. CST January 12, 2017

Dog Excited About Dinner Time, Brothers Break World Record, and Snowboarder Pulls Off Cool Trick. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories