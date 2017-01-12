Close What's Trending Jan. 12th 5 a.m. Dog Excited About Dinner Time, Brothers Break World Record, and Snowboarder Pulls Off Cool Trick. KCEN 6:42 AM. CST January 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Dog Excited About Dinner Time, Brothers Break World Record, and Snowboarder Pulls Off Cool Trick. (© 2017 KCEN) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Man shot dead in Killeen driveway Wednesday night Jan 11, 2017, 10:32 p.m. Texas highways to get record funding Jan 11, 2017, 10:19 p.m. Red light camera debate could end with ban in Texas Jan 11, 2017, 9:37 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs