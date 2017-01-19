Close What's Trending Jan. 19th 5 a.m. Happiest Possum, Dog Can't Fetch, and Longest Tail In The World. KCEN 7:10 AM. CST January 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Happiest Possum, Dog Can't Fetch, and Longest Tail In The World. (© 2017 KCEN) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories 'Man on the Bridge' blesses drivers along busy interstate Jan 18, 2017, 11:31 p.m. McDonalds to introduce 2 new ‘Big Mac' sizes Jan 18, 2017, 5:09 p.m. Ivan Rodriguez inducted into MLB Hall of Fame on… Jan 18, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs