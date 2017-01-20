KCEN
Close

What's Trending Jan. 20th 6 a.m.

Juju on the beat dancer passes away and wishes for President Bush.

KCEN 7:22 AM. CST January 20, 2017

Juju on the beat dancer passes away and wishes for President Bush. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories