Close What's Trending Mar. 17th 6 a.m. 3.75 pounds of weed donated to Goodwill, Darth Vader takes on BBC, and Amazing makeup tutorial. KCEN 7:40 AM. CDT March 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 3.75 pounds of weed donated to Goodwill, Darth Vader takes on BBC, and Amazing makeup tutorial. © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Waco man sentenced for 2014 murder of infant son Mar 16, 2017, 4:36 p.m. Consumer advocates warn of credit card skimming at… Mar 16, 2017, 4:13 p.m. Local police increase patrols for Saint Patrick's Day Mar 16, 2017, 3:47 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs