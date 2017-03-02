Close What's Trending Mar. 2nd 5 a.m. Grandma gets down for birthday, Stranger pays for groceries, and Strawberry breaks the internet. KCEN 7:54 AM. CST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Grandma gets down for birthday, Stranger pays for groceries, and Strawberry breaks the internet. (© 2017 KCEN) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Justice Dept. says Sessions did not disclose contact… Mar. 2, 2017, 7:47 a.m. 'Beauty and the Beast' will introduce world to first… Mar. 2, 2017, 7:33 a.m. Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks a run after Trump win Mar. 2, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs