KCEN
Close

What's Trending Mar. 2nd 6 a.m.

Couple captures special moment, Oprah for president, and Giraffe born in Denver.

KCEN 7:57 AM. CST March 02, 2017

Couple captures special moment, Oprah for president, and Giraffe born in Denver. 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories