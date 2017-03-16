Close What's Trending March 16th What's Trending March 16th Lisa Hutson, KCEN 8:02 AM. CDT March 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST What's Trending March 16th © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories SpaceX successfully launches satellite into orbit Mar 16, 2017, 10:22 a.m. Two tractor trailers crash on N I-35 in Temple Mar 16, 2017, 8:04 a.m. McDonald's tweet to Trump: You are 'a disgusting… Mar 16, 2017, 9:55 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs