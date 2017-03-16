KCEN
Close

What's Trending March 16th

What's Trending March 16th

Lisa Hutson, KCEN 8:02 AM. CDT March 16, 2017

What's Trending March 16th

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories