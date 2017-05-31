KCEN
Close

What's Trending May 31st 6 a.m.

President Trump's mystery tweet, Ariana Grande benefit concert, and AGT audition.

KCEN 7:44 AM. CDT May 31, 2017

President Trump's mystery tweet, Ariana Grande benefit concert, and AGT audition. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories