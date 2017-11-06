Texas Today's Halloween costumes make HBO's 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the Emmy award-winning weekly news satire program on HBO, poked fun at our own Channel 6 morning crew during the British comedian's Nov. 5 episode.

The Texas Today team -- including anchors Lisa Hutson aInd Heidi Alagha, Meteorologist Meagan Massey, and morning feature reporter Jamie Kennedy -- dressed as the Minions from Universal Pictures' Despicable Me -- with fellow anchor Kris Radcliffe portraying Felonious Gru.

In the clip above, Oliver used the Texas Today bit as the first clip in a series of local news Halloween costume reveals that he showed as part of his "And Now This" segment, which regularly features clips from news stations across the U.S.

Watch the original Texas Today segment below:

