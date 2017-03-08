Texas' transgender bathroom bill goes to Senate in 7-1 vote

AUSTIN - Texas' controversial "bathroom bill" heads to the full State Senate, after the Senate State Affairs Committee voted 7-1 in favor of the measure around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The vote came after 13 hours of hearing more than 270 public comments. The public comment period was largely attended by transgender-rights advocates, who spoke against the proposed law.

The legislation would require transgender individuals to use the restroom corresponding to their biological sex. Major businesses like Google and the NFL have publicly opposed the bill. But, state Republicans insist they are only trying to protect women's privacy in bathrooms.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is a staunch supporter of the measure. The bill now goes to the Senate, but it may face an uphill battle in the House.

