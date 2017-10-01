Texas woman dies in car crash in Bellmead

Photo: Texas DPS (Photo: Custom)

BELLMEAD - A Palmer woman died Sunday afternoon after her car rolled over and hit a tree on Katy Lane just south of Preston Street.

Waco DPS Spokesperson D.L. Wilson told Channel 6 News that around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, a 1998 Chevrolet car traveling southbound on Katy Lane was going too fast for the curve it was traveling on, lost control, and hit a tree.

Wilson said the car rolled over and the driver, identified as 35-year-old Misty Lee, died at the scene.

Lee was not wearing her seatbelt, according to Wilson.

DPS is investigating the crash.

