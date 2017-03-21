The Amish Project at Mabee Theatre

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

The Amish Project is premiering tonight at Mabee Theatre and will give the audience a fictional recount of the Nickel Mines schoolhouse shootings. The production which has been playing off-broadway in New York City is finally coming to central Texas thanks to Director John Michael.

Michael's says the play takes a unique look at the forgiveness shown by the Amish community in the wake of the massacre that saw five young girls killed and 10 shot in total. The creative team at Mabee Theatre have really set the scene with an elaborate set full of 270 wooden chairs that were donated to the project and dramatic lighting to set the shows various moods.

The show has proven popular with limited tickets remaining but cancelations are inevitable so the theatre suggests to check back regularly.

