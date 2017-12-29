KCEN
The countries best are at the final rodeo of 2017 this weekend

Live from the Extraco Event Center

Jamie Kennedy, KCEN 9:41 AM. CST December 29, 2017

Summer may be called Cowboy Christmas, but this weekend's Ram Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo is certainly a hot competition featuring some of the countries best riders.

World champion Sage Kimzey took out performance one of the bull riding competition and is sure to be on of the hot favorites to take out the main draw. And on the women's side fresh from the National Rodeo Finals Taci Bettis took out Thursday's barrel race and looks to be in good conditioning to take out the rest.

The animals at this weekend's rodeo also feature some of the top bull's on the circuit. For all information on the times and races at the event click here.

