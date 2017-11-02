(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

This Saturday the Mayborn Museum will be providing people with the chance to get hands-on with a number of science demonstrations and activities.

Students from the neurology, engineering and environmental departments will be running the demonstrations. A chemistry magic show will also take place that may or may not include flames and explosions, only those who attend will find out.

