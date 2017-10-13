The Gatesville High School and community showed off why they won this week's Channel 6 Spirit Stick

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

With only three weeks left of the Channel 6 Spirit Stick this week's winner, Gatesville High School, put on an impressive show and were worthy winners.

They had multiple dance-offs between hornet mascots, teachers, sports teams and students, played a game of human Hungry Hungry Hippos, and cheered as loud as they could at every opportunity.

The Hornets take on the Lampasas Badgers tonight and it will be an uphill battle for the home team who sit at 1-4 while Gatesville remain unbeaten.

