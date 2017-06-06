The Jungle Book comes to Temple thanks to the Academie Musique of Central Texas

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book is coming to the Temple College Performing Arts Center thanks to the Academie Musique of Central Texas.

The Academie is running its musical summer camp all week with 60 students taking part and working toward the final production of The Jungle Book on Saturday. Rehearsals are happening all week, with kids getting in eight hours of practice a day.

The production also features live music, full costumes and an elaborate theater set.

