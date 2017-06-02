The Right Sunscreen For The Summer

A woman spreads sunscreen on the back of a friend at the Renaca beach in Vina del Mar, on January 24, 2009. Solar radiation, the principal cause of the skin cancer, has made the disease increase over 100% in the last 10 years in Chile. The National Cancer Corporation (CONAC) initiated a campaign this summer, aimed particularly at children, to raise awareness about the harm caused by ultraviolet radiation. AFP PHOTO/Martin Bernetti (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI AFP/Getty Images)

TEMPLE, TEXAS- It's time to start shopping for sunscreen as the summer season is fast approaching. Dermatologist, Dr. Katie Fiala, with Baylor Scott & White, recommends you buy a sunscreen with SPF 50 and water resistant. She says you should look for the sunscreens that have UVA and UVB coverage. Dr. Fiala says you have to be careful because many of the sunscreen labels advertise an SPF coverage that isn't true.

Many people do not apply the amount of sunscreen written on the label, so you have to remember to reapply every 80 minutes, especially if you are getting wet. If you are entering the water, remember to apply the sunscreen 15 minutes prior to your swim. Brands like Neutrogena offer great coverage with their moisturizers.

Despite the brand you go for, don't forget to apply and reapply. Dr. Fiala says one blistering sunburn doubles your chances of getting skin cancer down the road.

