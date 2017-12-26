WACO - The homeless community in Waco enjoyed a Christmas meal on Monday thanks to the Salvation Army.

Nearly 500 people, including children, were served at the Community Kitchen on Webster Avenue.

The kitchen also served as a shelter for men and as an emergency cooling and warming center.

The red kettle campaign, which raises funds for the meals, helped the Salvation Army continue serving all who are hungry.

“I learned to give back when I became a resident here, and they helped me out, so I’m giving back,” said Community Kitchen manager Lewis St. Julian.

One veteran expressed his gratitude for the Salvation Army's efforts.

“I’m a Vietnam Veteran, so all this is a big help for me,” said Ernest Carter.

If you're looking for a way to continue the holiday spirit, you can become a volunteer. The Salvation Army in Waco is in need of help starting Wednesday through mid-January.

Click here for more information.

© 2017 KCEN-TV