There's a reason Elvis Presley's music is still alive and well

Elvis Presley in Tupelo, Mississippi Sept 26, 1956 © 1978 Roger Marshutz—MPTV

Elvis Presley is one of the most recognizable voices and faces in the world and would have turned 83-years-old Monday had he still been with us.

Thanks to being the most impersonated musician in history his music will continue to be brought to people around the world with the help of tribute artists like Al Joslin.

As one of the top five Elvis impersonators in the world according to the Graceland Estate, he said it's all about connecting with his audience and really being himself while paying tribute to The King of Rock and Roll.

Al Joslin is performing on January 13 at the Waco Hippodrome. For all information on the event click here.

