KILLEEN - A family from Monahans, Texas is trying to track down their son's priceless birthday gift, which was stolen from a restaurant in Killeen.

The couple ordered a custom minibike from Badd Azz Bikes in Temple. They came around 7 p.m. Saturday to claim the minibike, which was a fifth birthday present for their son Jett. It was built to look just like theirs, so the family had matching motorcycles.

As they were driving West to Monahans, the family stopped at Outback Steakhouse in Killeen for dinner. They left the minibike in the back of their pickup. It was strapped down and locked. But, while they were eating inside, a thief cut the locks and straps and stole their son's gift.

"It actually was locked in the back of the truck with a cable," Jett's mom Sierra Vela wrote in a Facebook comment. "Whoever did it cut the cable and the straps holding it in to steal it.

The minibike, which required nearly two weeks of work, has an estimated value of $3,000 to $3,500.

“To them it was priceless because it’s something they did for their baby," said Cameron Johnson, whose business did the custom work. “All they want is to get their baby’s motorcycle back in the condition it was taken, so that a heartbroken 5-year-old can get his birthday present.”

A police report was filed with the Killeen Police Department. If you have any information about the theft, please call Killeen Police at 254-501-8830. Reference case #17-003764.

