Thieves are stealing payments from business drop boxes, Waco police say

Waco police are warning citizens to not be a victim after a series of crimes they say is “low-tech thievery.”

According to Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton, thieves are going to establishments that have payment drop boxes and using a device or stick with tape on the end to take money from the slot.

Officials suggest for customers to pay directly to the company during business hours or make arrangements until the problem is corrected by businesses.

Businesses are recommended to make the pay box inaccessible to someone using such device or alleviate drop boxes altogether.

