(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

The old Armstrong School in Belton is the perfect place to get your scare on this weekend for the Halloween Carnival.

At over 100-years-old the place is certainly the perfect place to host a haunted house. The kid friendly Halloween house also has barbeque on offer, bingo, a cake walk and plenty more.

The event happens October 21 and you can find all details here.

