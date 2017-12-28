This fun winter camp for the kids will also help burn off some of those holiday leftovers

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

With the chilly start Central Texas is having at the moment the indoor softball and baseball facilities at D-BAT in Waco are a great way to stay active and keep out of the cold.

The center is currently running it's winter softball and baseball camp which provides a great way for kids to burn off some of the Christmas leftovers.

During the camp kids will be taught everything from batting and pitching, to base running and catching.

The camp runs over two days and all information on the camp can be found here.

