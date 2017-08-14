Three pets lost in Robinson house fire

Scene of house fire on Lux drive in Robinson. (Photo: KCEN)

ROBINSON - A woman lost two dogs and a cat after her home caught on fire just after noon Monday in the 200 block of lux drive.

She was headed to the kitchen area when she saw fire and smoke. The woman immediately grabbed her son and ran out of the home.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the house and called 911.

Multiple units working a house fire on Lux drive in robinson @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/HSdu2jjPlb — Jasmin Caldwell (@TVJasmin) August 14, 2017

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the woman suffered smoke inhalation.

Damages are to the garage and the end of house

© 2017 KCEN-TV