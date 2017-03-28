Three storm chasers killed in Dickens County crash

SPUR, TEXAS - Three storm chasers were killed in a two-vehicle crash roughly five miles west of Spur, Texas, according to two sources will knowledge of the tragedy.

One storm chaser in a black suburban was driving north on FM 1081, went through a stop sign and collided with another storm chaser in a black jeep that was heading westbound on FM 2794 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, DPS Sgt. John Gonzalez confirmed. The third storm chaser was a passenger in one of the two vehicles, DPS said.

Prominent storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski tweeted his condolences.

Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX. Now is the time to pray not share names.#txwx — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017

The names of the victims were not released Tuesday.

© 2017 KCEN-TV