Three storm chasers killed in Dickens County crash

Stephen Adams, KCEN 6:29 PM. CDT March 28, 2017

SPUR, TEXAS - Three storm chasers were killed in a two-vehicle crash roughly five miles west of Spur, Texas, according to two sources will knowledge of the tragedy.
 
One storm chaser in a black suburban was driving north on FM 1081, went through a stop sign and collided with another storm chaser in a black jeep that was heading westbound on FM 2794 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, DPS Sgt. John Gonzalez confirmed. The third storm chaser was a passenger in one of the two vehicles, DPS said.
 
Prominent storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski tweeted his condolences.
 
The names of the victims were not released Tuesday.
 

